Angels Acquire OF Dexter Fowler in Trade With Cardinals

The Angels have acquired outfielder Dexter Fowler and cash considerations in a trade with the Cardinals, the team announced Thursday night.

The deal reunites Fowler with Joe Maddon, who managed Fowler with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016. Fowler is in the last season of a five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed with St. Louis prior to the 2017 season.

The Cardinals will pay $12.75 million of Fowler's $14.5 million salary for 2021, according to the AP's Greg Beacham.

Fowler, who turns 35 in March, has hit .237/.341/.406 in 181 games for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, with 23 home runs, 82 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Those results represent a bounce-back compared to his 2018 performance, when he hit .180/.278/.298 in 90 games.

With Mike Trout and Justin Upton penciled in as returning starters, Fowler likely projects as the team's primary right fielder. Angels right fielders hit a combined .220/.286/.361 in 2020, ranking 28th in combined fWAR (-0.7). The team's top prospect, outfielder Jo Adell, struggled in his debut season, batting .161/.212/.266 in 132 plate appearances and making several defensive miscues.

Fowler waived his no-trade clause for the trade to be completed. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement that the deal made sense for both sides, per MLB.com's Zachary Silver.

“We are extremely grateful for everything that Dexter has done for us over the past four years, both on the field and with his generous work in the community,” Mozeliak said. “With the expectation that we will have plenty of competition in the outfield this season, and with Dexter’s approaching free agency, we felt that this deal made the most sense for all parties.”