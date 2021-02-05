Bauer Signs With Dodgers, Reportedly Highest AAV in MLB History

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes have finally come to an end, with the Dodgers outbidding the Mets for the services of the 30-year-old right-hander.

Los Angeles reportedly has signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract, with out-outs after the first two seasons, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He'll earn $40 million this season and $45 million in 2022, which will both far exceed the MLB record for average annual value set by Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, Bauer's former UCLA teammate.

However, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Mets did offer a higher overall value compared to the Dodgers.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman was the first to break the news of the signing, while Bauer himself confirmed it moments later on Twitter in a YouTube video announcement.

“Last season doesn’t matter anymore,” Bauer said in the video. “Come April, what matters is this team, this group of players, this group of fans and the name across our chests. This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy.

"And I can’t wait Dodgers fans."

The news comes a day after mixed reports surfaced on Thursday night about whether the free agent had come to a deal with the Mets. Last week, the Mets reportedly offered Bauer a multi-year deal worth less than the record $36 million in average annual salary.

Bauer grew up in Southern California and attended UCLA, later becoming the first player from the program to win the Golden Spikes Award in 2011. He'll enter a stacked rotation that also features Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw.

Bauer won the National League Cy Young award as a member of the Reds in 2020. He led all starters with a 1.73 ERA and struck out 100 batters in 73 innings. Bauer also led the National League in WHIP (0.79) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.1).

As the offseason Bauer sweepstakes ramped up, Bauer's previous online behavior was brought back into the spotlight. In 2019, a Texas State University woman accused the pitcher of harassing her on Twitter, after which Bauer said it was "not his intention" to cause a "negative impact" and promised to use his platform more responsibly in the future.

The Dodgers beat the Rays in the 2020 World Series, giving them their first title since 1988. Los Angeles is looking to become the first repeat champion in two decades.