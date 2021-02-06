Report: A's and Rangers Swap Stars Elvis Andrus and Khris Davis

Jim Cowsert/USA Today Sports

In a surprise AL West trade Saturday, the Oakland Athletics have acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus in a deal that will send slugger Khris Davis to the Texas Rangers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The trade comes after former A's shortstop Marcus Semien signed with the Toronto Blue Jays last month. Texas said earlier this offseason that Andrus, 32, would no longer be the team's starting shortstop and would transition into a utility infielder role. He will now presumably replace Semien as Oakland's everyday shortstop.

Andrus, a two-time All-Star, is owed $14 million in both 2021 and 2022. His $15 million club option for 2023 will convert to a player option only if he reaches 550 plate appearances in '21 or combines for 1,100 in '21-'22, per Rosenthal. Andrus has missed significant time due to injuries in two of the last three seasons.

Andrus became the Rangers' starting shortstop job in 2009, when he was 20 years old, and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He is a lifetime .274 hitter, with 76 home runs and 30.5 WAR over 12 seasons.

Just a few years ago, Davis was among the most consistent hitters in baseball. A left fielder and designated hitter, Davis batted .247 in four consecutive seasons, from 2015-18. He hit at least 40 home runs per year from 2016-18, and led the majors with 48 homers in '18. His production has plummeted over the last two years, combining for a .672 OPS, well below his lifetime mark of .810.

Davis is owed $16.75 million in 2021, and he becomes a free agent after the season.



Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the Rangers will also send $13.5 million to Oakland in the Andrus-Davis deal. The Rangers, in addition to Davis, will acquire catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.

In addition to Andrus, Oakland will get catching prospect David Garcia, freeing up cash for the Athletics to upgrade their bullpen, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

The A's went 36-24 last season and finished first in the AL West before losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. The Rangers (22-38) finished last in the division, 14 games behind Oakland.