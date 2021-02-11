Report: BOS Trades Benintendi to KC in 3-Team Deal With NYM

SI.com
Report: Red Sox Send Andrew Benintendi to Royals in 3-Team Trade With Mets

The Royals are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Red Sox in a trade, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The Mets are also involved in the deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided, though the deal is not yet official.

Though the entire list of players involved is not yet known, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that outfield prospect Khalil Lee is expected to be traded from Kansas City to the Mets, while the Royals will send outfielder Franchy Cordero to Boston.

The Mets will also reportedly send right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski to the Red Sox, per Heyman. Winckowski, 22, was acquired by the Mets from the Blue Jays in the Steven Matz trade earlier this offseason.

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi bats against the Angels on Aug. 31, 2019.

Benintendi, 26, was the No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017. He hit .279/.355/.448 over the next two seasons before struggling with injuries and poor performance in 2020. Benintendi played in just 14 games, going 4-for-39 with 17 strikeouts in 52 plate appearances last year. He's set to hit free agency after the 2022 season.

Lee, 22, is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 8 prospect in the Royals' system. A third-round pick in 2016, he hit .264/.363/.372 with eight home runs and 53 stolen bases in 129 games at the Double-A level in 2019.

Cordero, 26, debuted with the Padres in 2017 and was traded to the Royals in July 2020. In 95 career games, he's hit .236/.304/.433 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases.

