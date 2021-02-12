Wendy's Takes a Shot at Tampa Bay Rays on National Roast Day

The Tampa Bay Rays may need a frosty to ease this burn from Wendy's.

It's National Roast Day, and true to character, Wendy's social media challenged the Twittersphere, saying, "Time for everybody’s favorite made up social media holiday. It’s #NationalRoastDay, like right now. Drop a “Roast Me” below and feel the burn."

The Rays stepped up to the plate, a move they may just regret.

"Go ahead, Wendy. Absolutely roast us. Keep it spicy like your nuggs," their tweet read.

Five minutes later, Wendy's hit the Rays back, taking a shot at Tampa Bay for the team's unpopular decision to pull Blake Snell with one out in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series. At the time, the Rays were winning, 1–0, but just two batters after they relieved Snell, the Dodgers had pulled ahead, 2–1, in their eventual series-clinching victory.

"We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet. #NationalRoastDay."

A screenshot of a conversation between Wendy's and the Tampa Bay Rays on #NationalRoastDay. Twitter

After the game Snell voiced his frustration with manager Kevin Cash's decision to take him out of the game after throwing just 73 pitches.

Snell was traded to the Padres in December, and on Thursday, he chimed in with a response of his own:

It's safe to say Tampa Bay probably won't be making the mistake of taking on an iconic food chain known for their social media presence anytime soon. As Wendy's slogan says, "you know when it's real."