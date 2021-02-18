Tim Tebow Retires From Pro Baseball

SI.com
Will Tim Tebow ever make an MLB appearance?
Mets Announce Tim Tebow Is Retiring From Professional Baseball

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday that minor-league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball just days after being invited to spring training.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” said Team President Sandy Alderson. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

The former Jets and Broncos quarterback signed with the Mets organization in September 2016, and worked his way from the Arizona Fall League to Triple-A Syracuse, where he played in 2019. He batted .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

He has played in major league camp with the Mets for parts of the last three years. Last month, he said he still had dreams of making it to the majors.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tebow said. “I’ve got to be able to get to work and hopefully have a good spring training and get better and improve and continue to try to earn a shot.”

And on Saturday, it looked like he might have the chance to do that this season. Tebow received a non-roster invite to the major league spring training.

Over three minor-league seasons, Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 with 18 home runs, 107 RBI and five stolen bases in 287 games.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” said Tebow. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM"

Feb 28, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow stands at the plate in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
