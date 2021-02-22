SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Extension Makes Sense for Both Sides
SI Insider: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Extension Makes Sense for Both Sides

Mariners President Kevin Mather Under Fire For Comments on Players Not Fluent in English

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In a Zoom call with rotary group on Feb. 5, Mariners president Kevin Mather made some insensitive comments on former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma and prospect outfielder Julio Rodriguez's English among other things. 

The Zoom call was uploaded to YouTube Sunday and has since been deleted but was re-uploaded along with a transcription and can be found here.  

While talking about how the Mariners helped its international players learn English, Mather brought up Iwakuma, a former All-Star in 2013 with the team, and discussed how he didn't care for paying an interpreter. 

“It frustrates me," he said. "For instance, we just re-hired Iwakuma, he was a pitcher with us for a number of years. Wonderful human being, his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us. We quite frankly want him as our Asian scout, interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. 

“He’s coming to spring training. And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma X, but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better, his English got better when we told him that!”

Iwakuma was hired by the Mariners in January as a special assignments coach. While Rodriguez, 20, is just starting his career. 

Rodriguez hails from the Dominican Republic and Mather spoke on his level of English. 

“Julio Rodríguez has got a personality bigger than all of you combined," Mather said. "He is loud, his English is not tremendous."

In a story from Oct. 2018, The Athletic's Corey Brock said that he conducted an interview with Rodriguez completely in English which was a first for him at the time and said he was so proud that he was going to call and tell his parents. 

Rodriguez appeared to address the comments with a meme via Twitter. 

Mather also discussed how the Mariners made an offer to outfielder Jarred Kelenic back in 2019 and divulged why Kelenic refused the offer.

“We offered him (Kelenic) a long-term deal, six-year deal for substantial money with options to go farther,” Mather said. “After pondering it for several days and talking to the union, he’s turned us down and in his words, he’s going to bet on himself.”

Later on Sunday evening, Mather released a statement apologizing for his comments, attributing them to a "terrible lapse in judgment" and clarifying that they do not reflect the team's baseball leadership.

“My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization," Mather's statement read. "I’ve been on the phone most of the day today apologizing to the many people I have insulted, hurt, or disappointed in speaking at a recent online event.

“I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have cause to the Seattle Mariners organization.”

This isn't the first time Mather has found himself under fire. He and two other executives were accused of sexual harassment in 2018 by two former female employees. The Mariners said they "made amends" for accusations and paid about $500,000 to the employees as a settlement. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Miz took home the WWE Championship Sunday night at Elimination Chamber
Wrestling

The Miz Wins WWE Title at 'Elimination Chamber'

The Miz headlined WrestleMania 27 as WWE Champion and ten years later, he is poised to do it again.

MLB and Seattle Mariners logo
Play
MLB

Mariners President Kevin Mather Under Fire For Comments

Mather touched on former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma and prospect outfielder Julio Rodriguez's English

Ryan Saunders with the Timberwolves
Play
NBA

T-Wolves fire Saunders, Hire Raptors Assistant

The Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA and hired Chris Finch to be their new head coach

Jordan-Morris-Injury
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Morris Stretchered Off in Swansea Loss

Swansea's manager was not too optimistic about the nature of the leg injury to the on-loan U.S. forward.

Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders shouts instructions to his team during their game against Edward Waters at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Play
College Football

'Coach Prime' Debut Overshadowed by Drama-Filled Day

A locker room burglary, a water-less stadium in a frozen city and the most bizarre coaching debut in college football history.

USWNT-Brazil-SheBelieves
Play
Soccer

Press, Rapinoe Fire USWNT By Brazil in SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. made it two wins and two matches and can clinch the title with at least a draw vs. Argentina.

Deion Sanders coaches for Jackson State against Edward Waters on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
College Football

Deion Sanders's Belongings Thought to Be Stolen, Found

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders believed his belongings were stolen during his team's 53-0 win in his head coaching debut, though they were later found after being misplaced.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.