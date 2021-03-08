Chicago to Allow Limited Fans at MLB Games

The city of Chicago is loosening its COVID-19 restrictions in time for Opening Day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

The change will go into effect for the Cubs' home opener on April 1 and the White Sox' first homestand beginning April 8.

Both stadiums will be limited to 20% capacity for fans. For Wrigley Field, this means 8,274 fans will be allowed, while Guaranteed Rate Field will have 8,122 fans.

"As a die-hard sports fan myself, I'm personally excited to have Chicago take its first, cautious steps toward safely reopening our beloved baseball stadiums to fans this season," Lightfoot said.

Parties at the ballparks will still have to be separated by six feet and everybody in attendance will be required to wear a mask, though. In addition, there will be cashless concessions and merchandise sales along with reduced lines.

With the COVID-19 vaccination rollout underway nationwide, more MLB teams will likely follow this announcement with lowered restrictions of their own. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was certainly pleased with the newest development.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank Mayor Lightfoot for her shared commitment to a responsible resumption of fan attendance in Chicago, under protocols designed to promote safety," Manfred said. "MLB will continue to urge fans to follow best practices for health and safety in the fight against COVID-19."