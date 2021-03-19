Beth Mowins to Be First Woman to Call Cubs Game

Veteran broadcaster Beth Mowins will become the first woman to call play-by-play for the Cubs when the club faces the Rockies on Saturday.

Mowins joined Pat Hughes in the booth on Wednesday to call a couple of innings in Chicago's spring training game against the Padres. In 2017, Mowins did play-by-play for her first NFL game, becoming the first woman to call an NFL game in 30 years. She has also been a longtime voice of the NCAA College Softball World Series.

In addition to Saturday's Cubs game, Mowins will also call a few games during the regular season to fill in for Jon Sciambi.

Mowins told CBS2-TV in Chicago that she is excited about the opportunity and looks to give it her best.

"Obviously, there's a lot more surrounding the event when you're the first woman to do something or when you're breaking new ground, so to speak," she said. "But honestly, as you're in it, and you're preparing for it, and you're looking to have a lot of fun with it, it's a game–and you want to be at your best.

"It's a nice feeling to know you can have a positive impact–especially for a lot of young girls–it's OK to not only dream but dream big–and chase those."