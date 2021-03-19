SI.com
SI Insider: Tom Verducci Shares the Top 5 Clutch Hitters in Baseball Today
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Joins Mets' Board of Directors

Chris Christie, the former Governor of New Jersey, will join the Mets' board of directors, according to a press release issued by the team on Friday. Jeanne Melino is also joining the board and will serve as senior vice president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation and will be overseeing community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

In the release, Christie says he has been a Mets fan for the last 53 years. 

Christie, 58, was Governor of New Jersey from January 2010 to January 2016 and has a son who works for the team as a coordinator for international scouting. 

Melino was a former assistant district attorney in New York, specifically in Westchester and Suffolk counties, and is the executive director of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. Steven Cohen is the owner of the team

“Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience,” Cohen said in the release. “I welcome them both to the Board and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our fans, our community and the team.”

Both new additions join Cohen, chairman Emeritus Fred Wilpon and Mets vice chairman Andrew Cohen on the board of directors. 

