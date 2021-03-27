Yankees' 1B Voit Needs Knee Surgery, Bruce Makes Roster

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit, the MLB's reigning home run leader, will miss the first month of the regular season following an MRI revealing a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Voit decided to have surgery on his knee, which will take place next week in New York. According to Boone, Voit—who hit 22 home runs in last year's shortened—is expected to miss three weeks of baseball activity and could rejoin the roster in May.

Voit had an MRI exam on Friday. According to the Associated Press, Voit's MRI led to discussions on whether the slugger would go through a treatment program and try to play through it or have surgery and start the season on the injured list.

With Voit out, Jay Bruce will step in as the Yankees' first baseman. Bruce, 34, joins the roster after being a non-roster invitee this spring. He recorded a .194 batting average along with two home runs and three RBIs in 13 games as of Saturday.

“I’m extremely excited about making the team,” Bruce told reporters. “Obviously, Luke’s injury is disheartening for everyone. I wish him a speedy and full recovery. I had meniscus surgery in 2014, so I know what he’s going through right now.

"He’s a big part of this team. My goal is not to come here to replace Luke Voit, it’s to be Jay Bruce and help the team.”

Bruce, a former three-time All-Star, has played in 1,510 MLB games in the outfield and 54 as a first baseman, including two last season. He recorded six home runs, 14 RBIs in 96 at-bats with the Phillies in the pandemic season.

In his 13-year career, Bruce averaged a .245 batting average, recorded 318 home runs and 948 RBIs with the Reds, the Mets, the Indians, the Mariners and the Phillies.