SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Jose Altuve done with scandals, slipups and yips
Jose Altuve done with scandals, slipups and yips

Report: MLB Relaxing COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Players

Author:
Publish date:

Major League Baseball issued a memo to teams outlining relaxed protocols for players, coaches and staff members who are have been vaccinated for COVID-19. 

The memo, which was obtained by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, says the league would "strongly encouraged" players and staff members to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.

According to Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser, who also obtained the memo, while players are not mandated to receive the vaccine, once clubs achieve 85% vaccination in their Tier 1 (players and staff with direct contact with players), players and coaches with dugout access to games will no longer need to wear face masks in dugouts or bullpens and will also not have to wear the Kinexon tracking devices while in team facilities.

Individuals could also then gather without masks in hotel rooms, carpool together, play cards on airplanes, eat at restaurants, meet outdoors while on the road with anyone of their choosing and stay at a personal residence when traveling, among other details, per multiple reports.

According to reports, vaccinated individuals will also not need to quarantine if they are identified as having been in close contact with someone who tests positive, unless they have symptoms. 

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, several teams, including the Astros and Cardinals, are scheduled to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations Monday night.

The memo also said the league and Major League Baseball Players' Association “will continue to consider other potential modifications of the health and safety protocols for fully vaccinated individuals and Clubs throughout the 2021 season.”

The commissioner's office announced on Friday that there have been 17 positive tests — 12 for players, five for staff — during spring training. The positive tests spanned 11 of the league's 30 teams. 

Predicting the 2021 MLB Standings

All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened for COVID-19. All other on-field personnel, such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff, and physicians, are also tested.

Last year's MLB season consisted of 60 games. There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons, with just two were not made up.

Opening Day is set for later this week.

YOU MAY LIKE

Can Mike Woodson resurrect Indiana basketball?
Play
College Basketball

Can Blast-From-The-Past Mike Woodson Bring Indiana Back?

Time is a flat circle at Indiana, where fixating on the past is now seen as the gateway to the future.

NBA Draft lottery logo
NBA

NBA Draft on July 29, Lottery on June 22

The NBA combine will be held between June 21 and June 27.

Anthony Rizzo playing for the Cubs.
Play
MLB

Rizzo ends contract talks with Cubs to focus on season

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said that he is putting contract talks on hold as the two sides remain far from reaching an agreement.

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 19 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.

mlb-logo-2021
Play
MLB

Report: MLB Relaxing COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Players

MLB informed clubs Monday that if teams get 85% of their Tier 1 vaccinated, protocols for the entire tier for will be relaxed.

Hue Jackson with the Cleveland Browns.
Play
NFL

Hue Jackson says Browns Lied to Him, Made Him Fall Guy

In a radio interview, Jackson also says he doesn't understand why Baker Mayfield dislikes him.

watson
Play
NFL

New Lawsuit Says Watson Is Deleting Messages to Massage Therapists

Three more civil lawsuits were filed early Monday morning against Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual harassment and assault, including one that claims the Texans' quarterback is deleting Instagram messages

wentz-goff-draft.jpg
Play
Fantasy

Reflecting on the Fantasy Success of First-Round Quarterbacks (2012-2020)

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the fantasy success rate of first round quarterbacks drafted from 2012 to 2020