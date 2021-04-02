Mets-Nationals Weekend Series Postponed Due to COVID-19

The remainder of the Mets-Nationals weekend series has been postponed due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals' organization, the teams announced Friday.

The two teams were slated to play games on Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park.

Thursday's Opening Day game and Friday's game between the Mets and Nationals were postponed. It is unclear when the games will be rescheduled.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said one player within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. It was unclear which player tested positive.

The positive COVID-19 reported on Wednesday was conducted on Monday while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. Rizzo said the team would have been down at least five players and a staff member if Thursday's game been played.

Per the league's health and safety protocols this season, the player who tested positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, among other factors, before returning to the team.

The Nationals previously did not have a single player test positive during six weeks of spring training camp.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported there were concerns of at least one additional positive COVID-19 test within the team. By Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli said two additional players tested positive – bringing the total to three. There is potentially one more player who could be a confirmed positive case.

Last season, there were 45 MLB regular-season games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons.

