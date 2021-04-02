SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Is Opening Day Too Early to Start Booing Players?
Is Opening Day Too Early to Start Booing Players?

Mets-Nationals Weekend Series Postponed Due to COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

The remainder of the Mets-Nationals weekend series has been postponed due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals' organization, the teams announced Friday.

The two teams were slated to play games on Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park.

Thursday's Opening Day game and Friday's game between the Mets and Nationals were postponed. It is unclear when the games will be rescheduled.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said one player within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. It was unclear which player tested positive.

The positive COVID-19 reported on Wednesday was conducted on Monday while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. Rizzo said the team would have been down at least five players and a staff member if Thursday's game been played.

Per the league's health and safety protocols this season, the player who tested positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, among other factors, before returning to the team.

The Nationals previously did not have a single player test positive during six weeks of spring training camp.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported there were concerns of at least one additional positive COVID-19 test within the team. By Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli said two additional players tested positive – bringing the total to three. There is potentially one more player who could be a confirmed positive case.

Last season, there were 45 MLB regular-season games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons. 

For more opening day coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

General view of the venue for a Bellator MMA fight
Play
MMA

Mauro Ranallo Set to Call Bellator’s Showtime Debut

Talented play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo will be on the call on Friday night as Bellator MMA makes its debut on Showtime.

A Mets helmet.
Play
MLB

Mets-Nationals Weekend Series Postponed Due to COVID-19

The remainder of the weekend series between the Mets and Nationals is being postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Chloe Kim
Play
Olympics

Chloe Kim Details Experiences With Anti-Asian Racism

Chloe Kim told ESPN that, "Just because I am a professional athlete or won the Olympics doesn't exempt me from racism."

Split image of Steve Austin and Chris Jericho
Play
Wrestling

Chris Jericho Appearing on Steve Austin’s WWE Network Show

AEW’s Chris Jericho will make his return to the WWE Network in an interview on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions.”

USATSI_15759938
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Friday, April 2 - Back the Dodgers and White Sox to Bounce Back

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Friday's MLB betting action and shares his two top picks on his baseball betting card.

dan-orlovsky-kirk-herbreit
Extra Mustard

ESPN-on-ESPN Crime: Kirk Herbstreit Blasts Dan Orlovsky

Kirk Herbstreit calls out Dan Orlovsky for 'embarrassing' comments on Justin Fields

Bill Self
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Signs Coach Bill Self to Lifetime Contract

Self has led Kansas to 15 Big 12 titles and 17 NCAA tournament since taking over as the program's head coach.

Austin FC rookie Daniel Pereira
Play
Soccer

Austin FC's No. 1 Pick Thrives in Transition

Daniel Pereira's road from Venezuela to Virginia Tech to Austin has forced him to adapt along the way, and treading new ground at MLS's newest club is no different.