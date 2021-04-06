SI.com
Red Sox Unveil Yellow Alternate Uniforms Paying Homage to Boston Marathon

The Red Sox unveiled new yellow and powder blue alternate uniforms as part of MLB and Nike's first jersey release for its new City Connect series.

The jerseys, inspired by the city's Patriots' Day holiday and the Boston Marathon. They feature a marathon bib patch on its left sleeve with 617, Fenway Park's area code, on it. The jersey colors and “Boston” in a stencil font across the chest pay tribute to the Boylston Street finish line of the marathon.

"We understand that for traditionalists, this may not work for them and we're OK with that," Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman told ESPN. "We get it. This is not meant to replace our crisp whites. That's not what this is about, but it's about connecting and having other people look at us differently, especially younger more diverse crowds. We embrace that and it's important to acknowledge and celebrate that and that's what this represents."

The team will wear the yellow and blue uniforms for the first time on April 17 and 18 against the White Sox.

MLB's City Connect Series will start with seven teams, each with a different unveil date. The Marlins, White Sox, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Giants and Dodgers are all expected to have alternate jersey releases later this year. 

According to ESPN, every MLB is expected to have a City Connect jersey by the end of the 2023 season. 

