SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Fernando Tatis Jr. Injures Shoulder on Swing, Will Undergo MRI

Author:
Publish date:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing Monday night and left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days. Tatis later said he’d had it since rookie ball.

Tatis has struggled this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

YOU MAY LIKE

angels-astros-trash-cans
MLB

Trash Cans Thrown on Field as Angels Host Astros

Houston's sign-stealing scandal isn't exactly in the rearview mirror at the outset of the 2021 season.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray with his arms raised
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Who Will Seize the Western Conference Crown?

The battle for supremacy in the West is one of the most important story lines to watch in the NBA's stretch run.

lebron-james-anthony-davis-lakers-sideline
NBA

It's Hard to Get Too Worried About the Lakers

The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to sink in the standings without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But here is why you should not be too concerned.

fernando-tatis-jr
MLB

Tatis Injures Shoulder on Swing, Will Undergo MRI

One of baseball’s most exciting young players could be headed to the Injured List.

Olympic rings monument at Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba, Tokyo
Play
Olympics

North Korea Says It Won’t Participate in Tokyo Olympics

North Korea said it decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

Teddy Bridgewater
Play
NFL

Report: Panthers Allowing Bridgewater to Seek a Trade

Last March, the Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year contract worth $63 million.

Trevor May walks off the mound after blowing the game for the Mets
Play
Extra Mustard

The Mets Had a Classic Collapse in Their Season Opener

Typical Mets.

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 7.00.25 AM
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Reaction: Jets Trade Sam Darnold to Panthers

Can the coaching braintrust of Matt Rhule and Joe Brady unlock Sam Darnold's potential in Carolina?