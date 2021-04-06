SI.com
Mike Scioscia to Manage USA Baseball in Olympic Qualifying

Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia will lead USA Baseball in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic qualifying tournament, according to NBC Sports.

The qualifying tournament for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be held in Florida in June. Japan, Israel, South Korea, and Mexico have already clinched Olympic berths, while the United States is looking to win its qualifying tournament against the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Nicaragua.

Scioscia, 62, served as the Angels' manager from 2000-18. He tallied 1,650 wins as an MLB manager, reaching the postseason seven times. Scioscia will replace former Yankees third baseman Scott Brosius as USA Baseball's manager at the Olympic qualifying tournament.

"I am looking forward to the privilege of wearing the USA jersey,” Scioscia said in a statement, according to NBC Sports. “It is a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Baseball will not be played at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The sport could return to the Olympics in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

