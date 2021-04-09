Dodgers Place Bellinger on IL With Bruised Left Calf

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Dodgers Place Cody Bellinger on Injured List With Bruised Left Calf

Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a bruised left calf.

The World Series champions made the move Friday before Bellinger and his teammates received their championship rings ahead of the Dodgers’ home opener against Washington.

Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in Oakland.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they had not seen “significant” improvement in Bellinger’s leg since the injury, but the outfielder was already jogging and moving. He missed the final two games of Los Angeles’ series in Oakland.

“All the tests say it’ll be a short-term missing of time rather than a long-term, which is great news all around,” Roberts said.

Bellinger batted .211 with two RBIs in the first four games of the season. He is eligible to return April 16 when the Dodgers open a series in San Diego.

Mookie Betts also wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Dodgers’ home opener against Washington due to back stiffness, but Roberts thought the former AL MVP could be available to pinch-hit. Betts was scratched from Wednesday’s game in Oakland.

Versatile veteran Chris Taylor took Bellinger’s typical starting spot in center field for the Dodgers’ home opener. Zach McKinstry started for Betts in right field.

YOU MAY LIKE

NCAA team logos
Play
College Basketball

Athletic Figures Demand NCAA Punish States With Anti-Trans Bills

Transgender athletes and allies held a press conference Friday urging the NCAA to withdraw its athletic events from states with anti-transgender legislation.

John Brannen talking to players on the sidelines for Cincinnati men's basketball.
Play
College Basketball

Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach John Brannen

Less than a week after suspending John Brannen, Cincinnati has fired him as its men's basketball coach.

Si Woo Kim
Play
Golf

Golfer Forced to Putt With 3-Wood at Masters After Breaking Putter

Si Woo Kim is only three shots off Masters leader Justin Rose despite having to putt with a 3-wood for the final four holes of his second round.

quentin-grimes-houston
Play
NBA

Report: Quentin Grimes to Declare for NBA Draft

The Houston guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

oaklawn
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Best Bets for the 2021 Arkansas Derby

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Arkansas Derby from Oaklawn Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) waves to the stands while leaving the court after the game in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Arkansas Guard Moses Moody Declares for NBA Draft

Moses Moody, SEC Freshman of the Year, led the Razorbacks to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1995.

cody-bellinger-astros-cheating
MLB

Dodgers Place Bellinger on IL With Bruised Left Calf

Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Judges Order Women Suing Watson to Disclose Names

Watson's lawyer argued that the "use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness."