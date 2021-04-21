Lamet Leaves Season Debut With Forearm Tightness

SI.com
MLB
Dinelson Lamet Departs Season Debut With Right Forearm Tightness

Padres righthander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut Wednesday against the Brewers with right forearm tightness, the team announced following his departure.

Lamet, 28, was making his season debut after spending the offseason recovering from a strained UCL in his right elbow. He injured the elbow late last season and was unable to pitch during the Padres' playoff run.

Lamet threw two innings and allowed one hit, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts on 29 pitches. He averaged 96.1 miles per hour on his fastball and topped out at 97.5 mph after averaging 97.0 mph last season. His last fastball clocked in a 95.5 mph.

Lamet starred as a rookie in 2017, going 7-8 in 21 starts with a 4.57 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings. He was named San Diego's Opening Day starter in 2018, but suffered a torn UCL before the season began and underwent Tommy John surgery, missing the entire year.

He returned in 2019, and over the past two seasons has gone 6-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 26 starts, striking out 198 batters in 142 innings.

