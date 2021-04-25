A's Winning Streak Ends at 13 in Loss to Orioles

The third-longest winning streak in Athletics' history came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oakland's 8–1 loss to the Orioles.

The defeat ends a remarkable 13-game winning streak that saw the A's, who have the best record in the American League, go from last to first in the AL West after starting the season with six straight losses.

Orioles outfielder Austin Hays led the charge for Baltimore with home runs in each of his first two at-bats. Baltimore pulled away with a four-run eighth inning that sealed Oakland's first loss in more than two weeks. Orioles starter John Means allowed one run on two hits over 6 1/3 innings, while dropping his ERA to an AL–leading 1.50.

The A’s previously won 14 straight in 1988 and set a then–American League record in 2002 with 20 consecutive wins. Oakland's 13-game streak was the longest since Cleveland set a new American League record in 2017 with its 22-game run.

The A's entered Sunday having outscored opponents 83–36 during the winning streak, which started April 9 against the Astros and saw them sweep series against the Diamondbacks, Tigers and Twins.

More MLB Coverage: