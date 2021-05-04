Belt's Grand Slam Lifts Giants to 10 Runs in First Inning

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Brandon Belt's Grand Slam Lifts Giants to 10 Runs in Historic First Inning

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Brandon Belt's grand slam and Buster Posey's homers helped lift San Francisco to a historic first inning against Rockies. 

The Giants scored 10 runs in the top of the first during Game 1 of the franchise's first doubleheader of the season. This marks the largest lead in a single inning since the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park in 2008 against the Pirates. 

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Tuesday’s first inning against Colorado marked the fifth time in San Francisco history that the club scored a double-digit run total in the opening frame. 

Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez allowed the first six San Francisco batters to reach the bases. By the time the starter exited, Colorado was trailing 5-0. Rockies’ first reliever, Jhoulys Chacin, was a single strike away before Belt hit his third career grand slam. 

Posey was the next batter up, hitting his seventh home run of the season. This ties his home run total from 2019, which is the last time he played for the Giants. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Angel Di Maria sent off against Man City
Soccer

CBS Announcer Jim Beglin Apologizes for Racist Comment

CBS Sports announcer Jim Beglin referred to Ángel Di Maria's "Latino temperament" as the reason behind his red card against Man City on Tuesday.

Jun 4, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) looks on during mini camp drills at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.
NFL

Report: Broncos OT's Salary in Peril After Achilles Tear

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles on Tuesday while working out off site, and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) holds back Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) as the benches clear in the eighth inning of the baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
MLB

Garrett Suspended for 'Benches-Clearing Incident' vs. Cubs

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett was suspended seven games for "inciting a benches-clearing incident" in Saturday's game against the Cubs.

dCOVtripledoubles_HZ
NBA

Triple Double: Hoops' Holy Grail, or a Numerical Curiosity?

Russell Westbrook is about to become the all-time leader in the much-rapped-about stat. But does it carry any real meaning?

Brandon Belt celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Rockies
MLB

Belt's Grand Slam Lifts Giants to 10 Runs in First Inning

Brandon Belt's grand slam and Buster Posey's homers helped lift the Giants to a historic 10-run first inning against Rockies.

Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images
Soccer

Riyad Mahrez Powers Man City to First UCL Final With Win Over PSG

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring in the 11th minute and added a second in the 63rd to give Man City a 4-1 aggregate win over PSG in the Champions League semifinals.

Man City beats PSG to reach the Champions League final
Soccer

Man City Fully Earns the UCL Final Place It's Long Desired

Manchester City is headed to its first Champions League final after outclassing PSG, displaying its composure and showing its maturity as a squad.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Fox's Terry Bradshaw
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox's Terry Bradshaw Rips Into Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw says Packers should let "weak" Aaron Rodgers retire.