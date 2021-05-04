Belt's Grand Slam Lifts Giants to 10 Runs in First Inning

Brandon Belt's grand slam and Buster Posey's homers helped lift San Francisco to a historic first inning against Rockies.

The Giants scored 10 runs in the top of the first during Game 1 of the franchise's first doubleheader of the season. This marks the largest lead in a single inning since the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park in 2008 against the Pirates.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Tuesday’s first inning against Colorado marked the fifth time in San Francisco history that the club scored a double-digit run total in the opening frame.

Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez allowed the first six San Francisco batters to reach the bases. By the time the starter exited, Colorado was trailing 5-0. Rockies’ first reliever, Jhoulys Chacin, was a single strike away before Belt hit his third career grand slam.

Posey was the next batter up, hitting his seventh home run of the season. This ties his home run total from 2019, which is the last time he played for the Giants.

