HBO Producing Willie Mays Documentary

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Willie Mays Announces HBO Documentary on 90th Birthday

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Hall of Fame outfielder Willie Mays is celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday, but that isn't the only reason baseball fans are celebrating. 

Deadline reported Thursday that Mays, the oldest living Hall of Famer, will be the subject of a new HBO documentary. HBO PR confirmed the announcement. 

“Some say that throughout my life I have inspired others, but the truth is that so many have done this for me,” Mays told Deadline. “My teammates, my friends, and of course the fans mean so much to me. And so I hope this documentary can give back to all of them something enjoyable and inspiring in return.”

Mays is widely considered one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. He was a two-time NL MVP, 24-time All Star and a 12 time Golden Glove winner, and he tallied 660 career home runs in MLB. 

Deadline reported that the documentary is in production with Brooklyn Boheme co-director and The Hippest Trip in America author Nelson George leading the charge with the untitled piece. It's expected to debut on HBO next year before landing a digital home via HBO Max. 

According to Deadline, the film will include archival footage of Mays's legendary catch in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, among other highlights of his more than 20-year career. 

“Willie Mays is an American icon, a prime example of black excellence and baseball’s greatest player,” director George said to Deadline. “It’s an honor to be able to chronicle his journey from the Negro Leagues in Alabama, stardom with the Giants in Harlem and to the game’s apex in San Francisco.”

Mays was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2015. 

More MLB coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

US President Barack Obama gives the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball great Willie Mays in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA on November 24, 2015.
MLB

HBO Producing Willie Mays Documentary

Willie Mays, baseball's oldest living Hall of Famer, is the subject of a new HBO Sports documentary.

Paul Heyman on the microphone beside Roman Reigns on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Paul Heyman Explains Why Roman Reigns Is a Perfect Partner

After an iconic run as Brock Lesnar’s “advocate,” Heyman was hesitant to take another on-screen role. But working beside Reigns has proven to be a match made in heaven.

Albert Pujols
MLB

Angels Releasing Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols

Pujols, 41, is in the final year of the 10-year contract he signed with Los Angeles prior to the 2012 season.

Ed Sheeran
Soccer

Ed Sheeran Becomes Jersey Sponsor of Ipswich Town

English singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran will sponsor local team Ipswich Town’s shirts from 2021-22.

james-harden-nets
NBA

Harden 'Very Confident' He'll Return Before Playoffs

James Harden isn't worried about any lack of cohesion between Brooklyn's three stars ahead of the postseason.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs House Bill 617 which will allow student athletes to control and earn money off of their name, image, and likeness at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Play
College

Georgia NIL Bill Allows Schools to Pool, Redistribute Athletes' Money

Georgia's new law allows college athletes in the state to earn money off of their name, image, and likeness, but schools can take up to 75% of their money.

Bruno Fernandes against Roma
Soccer

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Manchester United

AS Roma and Manchester United meet in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, May 6.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe against Villarreal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Villarreal

Arsenal and Villarreal meet in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, May 6.