Report: A's to Explore Relocation as Stadium Plans Stall

Report: Athletics to Explore Relocation as New Stadium Plans Stall

The A's announced on Wednesday that they will "explore other markets" as the franchise continues to pursue a new waterfront ballpark project.

The Oakland Coliseum has served as the home of the A's since 1968. However, A's president Dave Kaval said the Coliseum is "not a viable option for the future of the franchise."

A new waterfront stadium in downtown Oakland has been under consideration in recent years. But plans for a new stadium have hit a series of challenges, which led MLB to recommend a potential relocation of the franchise at some point in the coming years.

"Today, Major League Baseball instructed the A's to begin exploring other markets while we continue to pursue the Oakland waterfront ballpark project," Kaval said in a statement. "This is not an easy directive for our fans to hear. ...The time is here for a decision on our future, and it is unclear to us and MLB whether there is a path to success for the A's in Oakland."

The A's are the lone Major professional sports team left in Oakland. The Warriors have played at the Chase Center in San Francisco in each of the last two seasons. The Raiders left for Las Vegas prior to the 2020 season. 

Las Vegas is viewed as the likeliest home for the A's if the franchise decides to move, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Portland, Vancouver, Nashville, Charlotte and Montreal could also be under consideration.

