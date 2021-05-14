José Abreu, Hunter Dozier Exit Game After Nasty Collision

Sports Illustrated home
Reigning AL MVP José Abreu, Hunter Dozier Exit White Sox-Royals Game After Collision

Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu injured his face and knee after colliding hard with Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier on the first base line in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.

Shortly after both players left the game, the White Sox announced Abreu had suffered a facial contusion and laceration. The 2020 AL MVP also had a bruised left knee, but tests for a concussion were negative. His status is day-to-day.

The Royals said Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He’s also day-to-day.

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down. Abreu was running along the first base line while tracking the ball.

The two players ran into each about 20 feet from home plate as catcher Yasmani Grandal caught the pop for the second out of the inning. Abreu and Dozier dropped to the ground and were attended to by the medical staff.

After few minutes, Abreu got up and left the field walking on his own, but looking dazed and with his arms draped around two medical staffers. He was replaced at first base by Grandal.

Dozier was replaced at third based by Hanser Alberto in the bottom of the second.

Through 36 games, Abreu is batting .240/.333/.457 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. Dozier is hitting .139/.202/.339 in 33 games with five homers.

