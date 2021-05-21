Report: Rays Trade Adames to Brewers, Walls Called Up

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Adames, Richards Dealt to Brewers in Four-Player Trade With Rays

The Rays ended up in a blockbuster four-player trade with Milwaukee as shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards went to the Brewers while relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen head to Tampa Bay, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Rays are loaded with shortstop potential in their Triple-A affiliate Durham Bulls, which includes top prospect Wander Franco, Taylor Walls and Vidal Brujan, who just hit his sixth homer of the season. 

But Tampa Bay decided to skip over their top prospect and call up Walls for Saturday's game, according to MLB.com's Adam Berry

Adames, 25, had a .197 batting average with five homers and 15 RBIs in his fourth with Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Richards has a 4.50 ERA with a single save and 16 strikeouts this season. 

In 2021, Feyereisen had a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts while Rasmussen tallied a 4.24 ERA with 25 strikeouts.

