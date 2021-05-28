Shohei Ohtani Misses Pitching Start Because of Traffic

Shohei Ohtani has put his other-worldly talents on full display this season to become one of the biggest storylines of 2021. Opposing hitters and pitcher have had no answers for the two-way star, who was set to take the mound against Oakland on Thursday.

A's hitters, rejoice—you won't need to face the flame-throwing Ohtani after all. And you have Bay Area traffic to thank.

Ohtani was scratched about an hour before first pitch. The team said Ohtani was on a team bus that got stuck in traffic across the bay, so he had to take the BART instead, which manager Joe Maddon also said had a delay. The delay kept him from arriving to the stadium on time to get in his proper prep time, so instead the Angels decided to have him be the designated hitter instead and had Patrick Sandoval start on the mound.

The BART reported no delays on their end, but nonetheless expressed gratitude that Ohtani opted to use its services to get to the game on time.

Ohtani will instead pitch on Friday, so the A's hitters did not dodge that tall task entirely. Some fans, though, missed their chance to see him on the mound—including an intrepid BART employee.

"It is with great sorrow to report also the BART employee who called the OCC to confirm the Ohtani delay was en route to catch BART to go to the Coliseum to see Ohtani pitch," the BART's statement read. "We are hurting too by this news."

