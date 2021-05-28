Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Shohei Ohtani Misses Pitching Start Because of Traffic

Author:
Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani has put his other-worldly talents on full display this season to become one of the biggest storylines of 2021. Opposing hitters and pitcher have had no answers for the two-way star, who was set to take the mound against Oakland on Thursday.

A's hitters, rejoice—you won't need to face the flame-throwing Ohtani after all. And you have Bay Area traffic to thank.

Ohtani was scratched about an hour before first pitch. The team said Ohtani was on a team bus that got stuck in traffic across the bay, so he had to take the BART instead, which manager Joe Maddon also said had a delay. The delay kept him from arriving to the stadium on time to get in his proper prep time, so instead the Angels decided to have him be the designated hitter instead and had Patrick Sandoval start on the mound.

The BART reported no delays on their end, but nonetheless expressed gratitude that Ohtani opted to use its services to get to the game on time.

Ohtani will instead pitch on Friday, so the A's hitters did not dodge that tall task entirely. Some fans, though, missed their chance to see him on the mound—including an intrepid BART employee.

"It is with great sorrow to report also the BART employee who called the OCC to confirm the Ohtani delay was en route to catch BART to go to the Coliseum to see Ohtani pitch," the BART's statement read. "We are hurting too by this news."

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

neymar
Soccer

Report: Nike, Neymar Split Due to Sexual Assault Allegations

The Wall Street Journal reports that Neymar was accused of sexually assaulting a Nike employee in 2016 in New York City.

shohei ohtani (2)
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Misses Pitching Start Because of Traffic

Shohei Ohtani has been unstoppable for opposing pitchers and hitters this season. But even he was no match for Bay Area traffic.

tiare-jennings-oklahoma-softball
College

Breaking Down the 2021 NCAA Softball Super Regional

The road to a national championship will assuredly head through Oklahoma, but what other teams should fans watch out for in the Super Regional?

May 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of game two in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Judge Dismisses $100M Lawsuit Against Westbrook, Jazz

A Utah judge reportedly dismissed a $100M defamation lawsuit against Russell Westbrook and the Jazz after two fans were banned for taunting the then-Thunder player.

Mar 8, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws in the first inning Houston Astros at Clover Park.
MLB

Mets' Syndergaard Shut Down Again Due to Elbow Inflammation

Noah Syndergaard hasn't pitched since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and won't throw for six more weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow.

marcus smart kyrie irving
NBA

Smart Backs Irving's Remarks About Hearing Slurs in Boston

Ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Nets, Smart echoed former teammate Kyrie Irving's concerns about fans shouting racist comments at players.

Rafael Nadal goes for his 14th French Open title.
Play
Tennis

2021 French Open Men's Seed Report

Breaking down the French Open men's draw, including matches to watch, predictions and more.

Ashleigh Barty enters the 2021 French Open as the top seed.
Play
Tennis

2021 French Open Women's Seed Report

Breaking down the French Open women's draw, including matches to watch, predictions and more.