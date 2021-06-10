Rays Prospect Released From Hospital After Line-Drive Incident

Sports Illustrated home
Ray Minor League Pitcher Tyler Zombro Released From Hospital After Struck in Head

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was released from the hospital and will transition to outpatiant occupational and speech therapy in Durham, North Carolina, after being struck in the head by a line drive last week.

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization pitching with Triple-A Durham, was hit by a sharp liner from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning on June 3. Zombro crumbled to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.

The Rays announced the news during Wednesday night’s home game against Washington.

“He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy,” the team said in statement. “The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery.”

The 26-year-old Zombro signed as a minor league free agent with Tampa Bay in 2017 after going undrafted out of George Mason. He was appearing in his ninth game this season with the Bulls, entering the night 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He has a 2.79 ERA in his minor league career.

The Bulls’ game that night was suspended in the eighth inning, and Durham also postponed its June 4 game.

