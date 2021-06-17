Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Diamondbacks Set MLB Record for Longest Road Game Losing Streak

Author:
Publish date:

Arizona secured its place in the record books Thursday, but not the way anyone would want to. 

The Diamondbacks (20-50) suffered a 10-3 loss to the Giants, marking their 23rd straight loss on the road. That's the longest such losing streak in MLB history, a record previously held by the 1943 Athletics and the 1963 Mets. The defeat is also Arizona's 14th straight in all contests, a franchise record.

The D-Backs, who are 9–31 on the road, haven't won away from home since April 25, when Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial no-hitter against the Braves. Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic notes that the losing streak began on May 4 against the Marlins, when the Arizona gave up six runs in the eighth inning. 

Arizona won't get another shot at snapping its streak until next Friday in San Diego. For now, they return home for a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and the Brewers. 

Perhaps the only good news for Arizona is that their record may not stand for long. The Baltimore Orioles currently possess a 19-game losing streak after losing at Cleveland on Thursday.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Shelby Houlihan after her win in the women's 3,000m at the 2020 U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Play
Olympics

Houlihan Can Run at Olympic Trials if Appealing Doping Ban

Shelby Houlihan will be allowed to run at U.S. Olympic track and field trials if she appeals her four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

Diamondbacks Lose MLB-Record 23rd Straight Road Game

Arizona has not won a road game since April 25, when Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial no-hitter against Atlanta.

May 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Marvel night on the scoreboards presented before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Report: Pelicans May Seek Relocation in Coming Years

As NBA's coaching carousel turns and Zion Williamson rumors spark, the Pelicans are reportedly seen as the team most likely to seek relocation.

USATSI_16255903
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through every team's closer and top relief pitcher options

jacob degrom (4)
MLB

deGrom's Second MRI Clean; Status is Day-to-Day

deGrom visited a doctor Thursday, who reportedly did not find any issues, and the Mets don't plan to put him on the injured list.

Brazil celebrates against Venezuela.
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Peru

How to watch Brazil vs Peru in the Copa América group stage on Thursday, June 17.

Carlisle
NBA

Carlisle Informs Mavericks He Won't Return Next Season

Rick Carlisle's time in Dallas has come to an end after 13 seasons with the Mavericks.

Dani-Alves-Brazil-Olympics
Soccer

Brazil Brings Dani Alves to the Olympics

The 38-year-old fullback is one of Brazil's over-age players as it looks to win a second straight gold medal.