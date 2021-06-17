Diamondbacks Lose MLB-Record 23rd Straight Road Game

Arizona secured its place in the record books Thursday, but not the way anyone would want to.

The Diamondbacks (20-50) suffered a 10-3 loss to the Giants, marking their 23rd straight loss on the road. That's the longest such losing streak in MLB history, a record previously held by the 1943 Athletics and the 1963 Mets. The defeat is also Arizona's 14th straight in all contests, a franchise record.

The D-Backs, who are 9–31 on the road, haven't won away from home since April 25, when Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial no-hitter against the Braves. Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic notes that the losing streak began on May 4 against the Marlins, when the Arizona gave up six runs in the eighth inning.

Arizona won't get another shot at snapping its streak until next Friday in San Diego. For now, they return home for a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and the Brewers.

Perhaps the only good news for Arizona is that their record may not stand for long. The Baltimore Orioles currently possess a 19-game losing streak after losing at Cleveland on Thursday.

