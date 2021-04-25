Madison Bumgarner Tosses Unofficial No-Hitter vs. Braves

Regardless of what the official Major League Baseball record book reflects, one thing is certain: Braves hitters were really not seeing the ball well on Sunday.

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner allowed no hits in seven innings during the second leg of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves, tossing an unofficial no-hitter that won't count in MLB's record book. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 7, with the only Atlanta base runner reaching on an error in the second inning. The Diamondbacks won the game, 5-0.

Bumgarner's "no-no" came hours after Zac Gallen nearly pulled off the same feat. Gallen took a pseudo-no-hitter into the sixth inning that was broken up on a single by Freddie Freeman. He finished the game with just one hit allowed and no runs with two walks and six strikeouts.

The rule is a bit curious, as both Gallen and Bumgarner will be credited with complete games, yet not with no-hitters. Bumgarner is the first pitcher to allow no hits in a designated seven-inning game.

Understandably, the Diamondbacks initially appeared unsure how to react once the final out was made, before eventually breaking into an on-field celebration (if only slightly subdued).

MLB and the Elias Sports Bureau are reportedly still discussing whether or not seven-inning no-hitters will receive official designation, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, so perhaps Bumgarner will eventually get the credit he's due. Clearly, that designation is of little concern for the celebrating Diamondbacks, who have won six of their last seven games.

For the Braves, it was quite a long day. Across two games, Atlanta was outscored, 12-0, and the team went a combined 1-for-42 at the plate with 13 strikeouts to fall to 9-12 on the season. The official record book will not note this game, and the Braves will be happy to forget all about it as well.