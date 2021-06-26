Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Braves RHP Mike Soroka Re-Injures Achilles, Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

Author:
Publish date:

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka will undergo season-ending surgery after re-injuring his surgically repaired Achilles tendon, the team announced. 

The Braves said Soroka "felt a pop in his right Achilles" while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday. An MRI later confirmed the news that Soroka tore his Achilles for the second time within a year.

The 23-year-old had surgery last August to repair his right Achilles, which he tore on Aug. 3, and underwent a follow-up procedure in May after he suffered a setback. 

Soroka was the Braves' Opening Day starter in 2020 after making the All-Star team in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and was sixth in the NL Cy Young race.

Earlier this year, Braves manager Brian Snitker mistakenly said Soroka would miss the rest of the season before backtracking his comments, saying the starter would be reevaluated. Soroka now faces another lengthy setback in his young career.

More MLB Coverage:
• Miami's Young Guns Offer a Brighter Future for Flailing Fish
• 'Beyond His Years': Wander Franco Already Impressing in Young MLB Career
Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Reveals Woes of Sticky Stuff Crackdown
Tragedy and Hope: A Prospect, a Scout and a Pop Fly

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Soroka pitching for the Braves in August 2020.
MLB

Soroka Re-Tears Achilles, to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Braves SP Mike Soroka has been out since August 2020 with a torn Achilles, which requires a second season-ending surgery

Gareth-Southgate-England-Contract
Soccer

England Wants to Extend Southgate Beyond 2022 World Cup

Regardless of how Euro 2020 finishes for England, it appears that manager Gareth Southgate isn't going anywhere.

Italy has won three of three at Euro 2020
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Austria

The two sides meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 26.

A crash at Stage 1 of the Tour de France.
Cycling

Fan's Sign Causes Crash on Tour de France's First Day

A major crash interrupted the Tour de France when a cyclist collided with a spectator's sign that extended over the road.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates a win over Russia
Soccer

How to Watch Wales vs. Denmark

The two group runners-up meet in the round of 16 at the European Championship on Saturday, June 26.

NC-State-Avent-COVID
Extra Mustard

NC State’s Own Decisions End Its CWS Run

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: COVID-19 outbreak among NC state players, Kansas is 0-50 in away Big 12 play since Mangino

amanda-anisimova-mailbag
Tennis

Four Up-And-Coming U.S. Women to Watch at Wimbledon

Looking for the next Coco Gauff? Here are four U.S. women, all age 21 or younger, who could break out at Wimbledon.

NC State before the College World Series.
College Baseball

COVID-19 Protocols Rule NC State Out of CWS, Vandy Advances

Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after NC State was left without 14 players for Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.