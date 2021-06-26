Soroka Re-Tears Achilles, to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka will undergo season-ending surgery after re-injuring his surgically repaired Achilles tendon, the team announced.

The Braves said Soroka "felt a pop in his right Achilles" while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday. An MRI later confirmed the news that Soroka tore his Achilles for the second time within a year.

The 23-year-old had surgery last August to repair his right Achilles, which he tore on Aug. 3, and underwent a follow-up procedure in May after he suffered a setback.

Soroka was the Braves' Opening Day starter in 2020 after making the All-Star team in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and was sixth in the NL Cy Young race.

Earlier this year, Braves manager Brian Snitker mistakenly said Soroka would miss the rest of the season before backtracking his comments, saying the starter would be reevaluated. Soroka now faces another lengthy setback in his young career.

