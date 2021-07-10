Ronald Acuña Jr. Carted Off Field With Knee Injury

Sports Illustrated home
Ronald Acuña Jr. Leaves Game With Knee Injury After Awkward Outfield Play

Days before the All-Star break, the Braves' disappointing season took a cruel turn for the worse.

Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game after injuring his right knee while attempting to make a leaping grab near the wall. He immediately fell to the ground in pain and did not attempt to retrieve the ball.

The play resulted in an inside-the-park home run for Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Acuña eventually needed to get carted off the field.

While the seriousness of the injury is not yet known, it's a devastating blow for one of the game's emerging superstars. Acuña was set to make his second career All-Star start after a stellar start to the season. Entering Saturday's game, the 23-year-old was batting .281/.392/.593 with 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He leads the majors with 71 runs scored.

Acuña has finished in the top 12 of MVP voting in each of his first three seasons, winning the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year award. He's a two-time Silver Slugger award winner, and became the ninth-youngest player to hit 100 career home runs in league history earlier this season.

