Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Becomes Youngest All-Star Game MVP

Like father, like son.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made history on Tuesday night as the youngest All-Star Game MVP. And, he's one of three father-son combos to homer in the Midsummer Classic—joining the Bonds and Griffeys.

Vladdy Jr. took time to pay homage to his father at his All-Star Game debut with a custom made glove with a photo of the two of them sporting matching Expos gear from the early 2000s.

And in the top of the 3rd, Vladdy Jr. showed off the family resemblance when he homered a 468-foot moonshot just 15 years after Guerrero Sr. went deep at the Midsummer Classic off of Brad Penny.

The younger Guerrero's home run marked the 200th in All-Star Game history and made him the second youngest player to homer in the All-Star Game at 22 years and 119 days old. According to MLB Stats, Johnny Bench is the youngest at 21 years and 228 days when he hit a homerun in 1969.

The blast lofted the American League up 2-0, and Vladdy Sr. was in the stands to see it happen.

The National League was never able to catch up as the American League won their eighth straight with a 5-2 victory. This ties the second-longest win streak in All-Star Game history when the NL won eight straight from 1963-70.

The longest is 11 games, which was set by the National League from 1972-82.

Here are other takeaways from this year's All-Star Game.

Shohei Ohtani continued to shine from a hitter to pitcher and possibly a quarterback?

The Angels' two-way star hit a 513-foot home run on Monday night during the Home Run Derby, and turned around on Tuesday night to launch a 100.2 mph pitch to Nolan Arenado.

But could he be an NFL quarterback?

Ohtani was seen talking with football legend Peyton Manning before the All-Star Game, possibly getting a few pointers from the NFL great.

MLB stars honored the late Hank Aaron.

The baseball legend died on Jan. 22 at age 86, and the league honored him before first pitch. Billye Aaron was accompanied to home plate by the Braves' Freddie Freeman and the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

She was given a Braves' jersey in the 1974 style used when her husband broke Babe Ruth's career home run record.

Trey Mancini received love during the All-Star Game's Stand Up To Cancer moment.

