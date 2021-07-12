Home Run Derby Live Blog: Will Ohtani Steal the Show?

The 2021 Home Run Derby features some of the leading sluggers across Major League Baseball, including perhaps the most impressive talent in the sport's history.

Shohei Ohtani enters the 2021 derby as the main attraction at Coors Field. This season has been the Year of Ohtani through just over 80 games, with Ohtani's 33 home runs leading the Majors. Ohtani has crushed baseballs at every stop this season, showing no signs of slowing down as the second half approaches. He could add to his mythic status with a derby crown tonight in Denver.

Ohtani will face a fearsome field of competitors on Monday night. Reigning champion Pete Alonso is in the 2021 field, joined by fellow first baseman Matt Olson of the A's. Texas outfielder Joey Gallo could challenge 600 feet in the altitude at Coors, and Monday night could serve as Trevor Story's farewell to Colorado as the trade deadline approaches. There is plenty of intrigue in the 2021 derby, which could go down as one of the greatest in recent memory.

Follow along below for all of Monday night's mammoth dingers:

8:45 p.m. – Story Sets Derby Record

The hometown star is making the most of his derby appearance, mashing 20 dingers in the first round. And one homer in particular made some major noise at Coors. Story blasted a 518-foot shot in the middle of his round, setting a record for home-run-derby distance in the Statcast era. Story will look to fend off Gallo in the first round in a battle of elite power bats.

8:35 p.m. – Olson Falls Just Short

Matt Olson nearly matched Mancini's first-round total, hitting 23 home runs as he concluded his round at a furious pace. 2021 marked Olson's first Home Run Derby appearance, but if his power is any indication, he could be a regular at the event in years to come.

Maybe the biggest loser of the first showdown was this fan, who couldn't quite reach one of Olson's bombs:

8:20 p.m. – Mancini Starts With 24 Homers

Orioles slugger Trey Mancini is one of the most inspiring stories in baseball, hitting 16 home runs in the season's first half after missing the entire 2020 season due to Stage 3 colon cancer. Mancini turned in an impressive performance in the first round on against Olson with 24 home runs, taking full advantage of altitude and warm temperatures. We'll see if Olson can match Mancini after his hot start.

7:45 p.m. – Ohtani Puts on Batting-Practice Show

MLB's home run leader looks perfectly comfortable as the derby approaches. He launched a number of dingers in his pre-derby batting practice, including one that reportedly went 510 feet. Perhaps Ohtani or another masher will blast a ball completely out of Coors on Monday night.

More MLB Coverage

• MLB Draft: Analyzing Every First-Round Pick

• Pirates Select Louisville C Henry Davis With No. 1 Pick

• Altuve's Wall-Off Caps Stunning Astros Comeback Over Yanks