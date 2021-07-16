Drew Robinson Joins Giants As Mental Health Advocate

Editor's note: This story contains mention of a suicide attempt. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Drew Robinson, who lost his eye in a suicide attempt but had an inspirational comeback as he returned to the field this season, announced on Friday that he is retiring as a player after the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats' series against the Round Rock Express this weekend.

He will be joining the Giants' front office as a mental health advocate.

“I couldn’t be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life,” Robinson wrote. “I remember the day after my suicide attempt, the first thought I had toward choosing to live came from thinking about playing baseball again. I did that, with one eye, and I’m grateful for the time I spent with the River Cats and the 11 incredible years I spent with the Rangers and Cardinals.”

So far, Robinson has tallied 11 hits in 86 at-bats for Sacramento this year, including three home runs.

Over a year ago, Robinson shot himself in the head and survived 20 hours before calling 911. He lost his right eye in the suicide attempt. He shared his story with ESPN’s Jeff Passan in hopes that sharing his experience could help those who are going through similar struggles with their mental health.

"I'm supposed to help people get through battles that don't seem winnable,” Robinson told Passan. “[Surviving the suicide attempt] was completely supposed to happen. There's no other answer. It doesn't make any sense. It was supposed to happen.”

Six months after the incident while recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot, the outfielder signed a minor league deal with San Francisco. He joined Sacramento and played on Opening Day. Less than a week later, Robinson hit his first homer since his suicide attempt.

