Two Shot Outside Nationals Park, Game Postponed

A shooting occurred outside the third base gate at Nationals Park as the Nationals hosted the Padres Saturday night, causing panic and confusion before the team evacuated fans and postponed the game.

Shortly after the reports surfaced, Washington D.C. police announced two people were shot outside of the stadium, however, there was no longer a threat present.

Play was suspended in the middle of the sixth inning with San Diego leading, 8–4, after gunshots were heard. Some fans panicked and attempted to flee the stadium.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr and other with family members in attendance rushed into the stands to grab their loved ones and bring them to the dugout.

At first the Nationals addressed the fans and instructed them to stay in the stadium because there was an "incident" outside of the stadium. Eventually, fans were notified of the shooting and told to exit the stadium through the center- and right-field gates

This story will be updated.