Rays Land DH Nelson Cruz in Four-Player Trade With Twins

Rays Land DH Nelson Cruz in Trade With Twins

Author:
Publish date:

Just over a week until the July 30 trade deadline, it appears the first blockbuster domino has fallen.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired designated hitter Nelson Cruz in a four-player trade with the Twins, in a deal first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan and confirmed by the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is sending Cruz and minor-league pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Rays for a pair of minor-league pitchers in Joe Ryan and Drew Stotman.

VERDUCCI: The Precarious Case of Joe Ryan and Former College Pitchers

Cruz, 41, is having another standout year at the plate. He's batting .294/.370/.537 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 85 games. He was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, and has finished in the top 10 of MVP voting in each of the past two seasons.

The Rays entered Thursday trailing the Red Sox by one game in the American League East and in possession of the top wild card spot. Tampa Bay's current primary DH, Austin Meadows, is hitting .240/.330/.459 with 16 homers in 90 games, and has also spent extended time in left field.

Cruz re-signed with the Twins this past offseason on a one-year, $13 million deal, and is set to become a free agent again this winter.

