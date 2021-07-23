Report: D-Backs Owner Sent Threatening Email to Ex-Arizona AG

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Diamondbacks Owner Sent Threatening Email to Former Arizona AG After Criticism

Author:
Publish date:

After former Arizona attorney general Grant Woods criticized him on Twitter, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick reportedly sent Woods a threatening email in response, according to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.

Woods provided The Athletic with an email he received from Kendrick in which he called Woods "an arrogant asshole," and said that Woods should expect "a very unfortunate outcome” if the two should ever meet in person.

Woods formerly worked for Phoenix law firm Gallagher & Kennedy and was fired this year. He says the email from Kendrick was sent prior to his firing, and was also sent to G&K managing partner Dean Short and board member Tim Brown.

Buchanan reports that Short denied Kendrick pressured the firm into firing Woods, but that Woods's critical tweet "disparaging one of the firm’s most valued clients was the catalyst for Grant’s dismissal from the firm."

G&K has been the Diamondbacks's general counsel since the club's inception in 1995.

Following the team's June 17 loss to the Giants—their 14th straight defeat at the time and MLB-record 23rd consecutive road loss—Woods tweeted that Kendrick should sell the team, calling their poor play an "insult to fans."

“Ken Kendrick’s reaction to the tweet had no bearing on the decision to terminate Grant," Short said, per Buchanan. "Further, at no time did Mr. Kendrick or anyone else at the Diamondbacks' request, or even suggest, to me or anyone else at Gallagher & Kennedy that Grant be terminated.”

Woods, who is a Diamondbacks season ticket holder, says Short expressed his disappointment in the tweet on June 19, the same day he received Kendrick's email.

“Dean Short emailed your comments in the AZ Republic regarding the Dbacks and me,” Kendrick's email read, per Buchanan. “Of course, I don’t subscribe to that publication or have any respect for you and your self serving public statements. However, my reaction to your comments is that you are an arrogant asshole! A truly toxic combination. It is sad that G&K, a quality law firm, has employed you. I suggest that if our paths ever cross, which I hope they won’t, you should expect a very unfortunate outcome."

Woods says he did not respond to the email, but received word from Short not long after that the situation was “irreparable and we’re going to have to part ways."

Woods claims the threat of a "very unfortunate outcome" meets the legal definition of “threatening and intimidating” under Arizona law, but says he has no plans to sue Kendrick. He expressed surprise that what he views as mild criticism drew the ire of a team owner to this degree.

“The idea that either myself or someone else can’t comment on that without being threatened or without having the owner try to hurt you personally, one way or the other, is pretty outrageous, it seems to me,” Woods said. “As a former public official and public figure, people take shots nonstop. That’s the way it is. You’ve got to deal with it.”

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Big 12 to have conference championship game in 2017 - IMAGE
College

With League in Disarray, Big 12 Leaders Expect Texas, Oklahoma to Depart

The conference's two flagship school's move to the SEC is "not imminent", but Big 12 leadership expects it to happen nonetheless.

ken kendrick
MLB

Report: D-Backs Owner Sent Threatening Email to Ex-Arizona AG

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick reportedly told Arizona's former attorney general he should expect "a very unfortunate outcome” if the two ever meet.

Nelson Cruz
MLB

Grading the Nelson Cruz Trade

The Rays and Twins pulled off the first blockbuster trade of the season. It's time to hand out some grades.

texas-oklahoma
Play
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma's Move to SEC 'Not Imminent,' Says Big 12 Leadership

Big 12 administrators held a call Thursday night to discuss the news that Texas and Oklahoma are planning to leave for the SEC.

nelson cruz
MLB

Rays Land DH Nelson Cruz in Four-Player Trade With Twins

Cruz, 41, is in the midst of another All-Star year, hitting 19 home runs with 50 RBIs in 85 games.

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium
Soccer

Austin to Host USMNT vs. Jamaica in World Cup Qualifier

The October match will be held at the home of MLS expansion club Austin FC, leaving five home sites to be decided.

big-12-plans-for-2020-kickoff
College

Where Does the Rest of the Big 12 Go From Here?

With the conference's two flagship schools seemingly on the verge of leaving, there are few options for what would be the eight remainders.

Drew Timme and Tyger Campbell battle in the Final Four
College Basketball

Report: Gonzaga, UCLA Set for Final Four Rematch

The men's basketball heavyweights are running it back in Las Vegas.