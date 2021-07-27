Report: MLB Extends Bauer's Administrative Leave to Aug. 6

Sports Illustrated home
Report: MLB Extends Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave to Aug. 6

Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave to Aug. 6, according to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli.

Tuesday's decision marks the second extension of Bauer's administrative leave as MLB investigates sexual assault allegations made against the Dodgers pitcher. A domestic violence ex parte restraining order against Bauer was executed on June 28. 

Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman on two occasions earlier this year. The woman said Bauer committed several nonconsensual acts after what began as consensual sex, including choking her unconscious and inducing head trauma via repeated punches to the head.

MLB placed Bauer on paid leave July 2 under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer appeared in court July 23. Major League Baseball can continue to extend Bauer's leave past Aug. 6, and it can also levy a suspension regardless of the legal proceedings regarding Bauer. 

