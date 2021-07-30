Report: Dodgers Acquire Scherzer, Trea Turner in Blockbuster Deal

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Dodgers Acquire Max Scherzer, Trea Turner From Nationals in Blockbuster Trade

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The trade deadline isn't until Friday afternoon, but it's hard to imagine a more significant deal going down than this.

After earlier reports had him heading to San Diego, Nationals ace Max Scherzer is reportedly being traded to the Dodgers. He won't be going alone, as All-Star shortstop Trea Turner will head to Los Angeles as well, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Washington will receive four minor leaguers in return, a group headlined by catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray. The other two players are right-handed pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.

Scherzer, 37, was the top pitcher available on the trade market before Friday's deadline. He is an eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner, tallying 183 career wins and a 3.19 career ERA over his 14-year career. This season, Scherzer is 8–4 with a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings. He will be a free agent this offseason.

Turner, 28, made his first career All-Star team this season and is batting .322/.369/.521 with 18 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 96 games. He led the majors in hits last season and will not hit free agency until after the 2022 season.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, a two-time All-Star, has been out since May with a fractured hand but is due to return soon. The 2020 World Series MVP has played shortstop almost exclusively during his career and is set to become a free agent after this season. Turner has played shortstop exclusively since 2017, but also saw time at second base and center field earlier in his career. He's expected to play second base when Seager returns, per Heyman.

More MLB Coverage:

In Joey Gallo Trade, Yankees Bet the Farm on Another Slugger
• Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
Rays Find New Sense of Urgency to Heat Up AL East Race
Starling Marte Trade Is Win-Win Deal for Both A's and Marlins

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 19, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke (5) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA

NBA Honors Memory of Terrence Clarke During 2021 Draft

The former Kentucky guard, who was a 2021 NBA draft prospect, tragically died at 19 years old in a car accident in April 2021.

max scherzer trea turner
MLB

Report: Dodgers Acquire Scherzer, Trea Turner in Blockbuster Deal

After earlier reports had him heading to San Diego, Max Scherzer is now slated to join Los Angeles along with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner.

hector santiago
MLB

Seattle's Santiago Suspended 80 Games for PED Violation

Last month, Santiago became the first player to be suspended for using an illegal grip enhancer after MLB's foreign substance crackdown.

Jul 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) smiles before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field.
MLB

Yankees Boost Lackluster Offense With Rizzo Trade

New York addressed its biggest weakness in trading for Chicago’s first baseman one day after getting Joey Gallo

Mexico-Gold-Cup
Soccer

How to Watch the Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada

Mexico faces Canada in the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday, July 29.

Russell Westbrook
NBA

Grading Russell Westbrook's Los Angeles Homecoming

Russell Westbrook is headed home to Los Angeles. But will his presence disrupt a Lakers offense already short on spacing?

bill-russell-kevin-durant
NBA

NBA to Name 75 Greatest Players to Celebrate Anniversary

The NBA will commemorate its 75th anniversary in October with the unveiling of the 75 greatest players in league history.

westbrook lakers
NBA

Report: Westbrook Headed Home to L.A. In Blockbuster Deal

The Wizards star and draft picks are reportedly being traded to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick.