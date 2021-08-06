Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Oakland's Ramón Laureano Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive for PED

Author:
Publish date:

Oakland's Ramón Laureano has been suspended without pay for 80 games after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

The outfielder was earning $580,500 this season but will lose nearly half of that, as well as a prorated portion of whatever salary he earns this winter, when he'll be eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Laureano released a statement, claiming he did not knowingly ingest the PED and that he is "devastated." 

"I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game I've loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for Nandrolone, I was shocked. I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet. Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I've learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested." 

He added, "I know I don't need any of that to perform on the baseball field. All of my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game."

Laureano slashed .246/.317/.443 to go with 14 home runs, 39 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 88 games this season.

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 22, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park.
MLB

Oakland's Laureano Suspended 80 Games for PEDs

The Oakland A's outfielder claims he didn't knowingly ingest Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance. He will be suspended without pay.

Will Derrick Lewis defeat Cyril Gane at UFC 265?
MMA

What to Expect From UFC 265

Will it be Derrick Lewis or Cyril Gane crowned interim heavyweight champ Saturday?

05904364
Photos

A Look at Team USA’s Biggest Olympic Names

A collection of Sports Illustrated photos of past and present big names of Team USA.

UFC MMA Ciryl Gane
Play
Gambling

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A heavyweight interim title bout featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane headlines this UFC event's main card

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo-nets-bucks-playoffs
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant to Sign Contract Extension with Nets

Durant's extension with Brooklyn will reportedly be worth $198 million over four years.

Kawhi Leonard dribbling a ball.
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With Clippers

Leonard, 30, opted out of his $36 million player option to become a free agent in order to reach the new deal.

allyson-felix-400-promo
Olympics

With History on the Line, Allyson Felix Did the Unexpected

Despite all the doubt heading into her fifth Olympics, the U.S. sprinter took bronze in the 400-meter final to become the most decorated woman in track and field.

Clippers' Reggie Jackson
NBA

NBA Rumors: Reggie Jackson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Clippers

His new deal is the maximum contract that L.A. could offer him under the league's new collective bargaining agreement rules.