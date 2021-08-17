August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Felipe Vázquez Sentenced to Two to Four Years on Child Sexual Abuse Conviction

Author:
Publish date:

Former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted in May on multiple charges related to the child sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl. He was also sentenced to two years probation. 

Because he spent the last 23 months in jail, he will be eligible for parole in September but will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. 

Vázquez was arrested in September 2019 after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl from Scottsdale, Pa. for two years and was convicted in May by a Westmoreland County jury. 

He was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of statutory sexual assault, one count of corruption of a minor and one count of indecent assault of someone under 16 years old. He was found not guilty on 10 counts of unlawful contact or communication with a minor. 

Vázquez is still facing criminal charges in Florida and Missouri related to the same victim.

YOU MAY LIKE

tim tebow cut by jags
Play
NFL

Tebow Finds Closure As NFL Pipe Dream Comes to an End

The former Heisman Trophy winner put himself out there knowing he'd be the butt of our jokes before getting cut by the Jaguars.

Jamal Adams celebrates a play with the Seahawks.
NFL

Report: Adams Becomes Best-Paid Safety With New Seahawks Deal

Jamal Adams and Seattle reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Felipe Vázquez at the 2019 All Star Game.
MLB

Ex-Pirates Pitcher Sentenced to Two to Four Years in Prison

Felipe Vázquez has spent the last 23 months in jail and will be eligible for parole in September.

Notre Dame's offensive line
Play
College Football

Forty Observations About the College Football Schedule

As the season nears, breaking down all the idiosyncrasies of the FBS’s fall slate.

Billy Corgan holding Mildred Burke's title belt
Wrestling

NWA Has Plans to Honor a Pioneer of Women’s Wrestling

Billy Corgan has acquired the title belt held by Mildred Burke and plans to celebrate her legacy at the NWA’s all-women pay-per-view later this month.

kyrie-irving-lakers-nets
NBA

Lakers vs. Nets, Knicks vs. Hawks Lead Christmas Slate

A battle of superteams and Trae Young's return to Madison Square Garden will headline the NBA's Christmas Day schedule.

Naomi-Osaka-W&S-Open
Tennis

Osaka Exits Press Conference in Tears After Question

Naomi Osaka briefly stepped away from a press conference Monday ahead of the Western & Southern Open.

Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.
Soccer

Ancelotti Denies Ronaldo to Real Madrid Rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shut down reports in Spain that said the club was looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu this summer.