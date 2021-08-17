Ex-Pirates Pitcher Sentenced to Two to Four Years in Prison

Former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted in May on multiple charges related to the child sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl. He was also sentenced to two years probation.

Because he spent the last 23 months in jail, he will be eligible for parole in September but will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Vázquez was arrested in September 2019 after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl from Scottsdale, Pa. for two years and was convicted in May by a Westmoreland County jury.

He was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of statutory sexual assault, one count of corruption of a minor and one count of indecent assault of someone under 16 years old. He was found not guilty on 10 counts of unlawful contact or communication with a minor.

Vázquez is still facing criminal charges in Florida and Missouri related to the same victim.