Phillies Lose Perfect Game, Fall in Extras on Wild Pitch

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Phillies Lose Perfect Game, Fall in Extra Innings on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

Author:
Publish date:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia’s Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.

Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings. Brogdon (5-3) took the loss.

Nola, who didn’t figure in the decision, pitched a perfect game through six innings and lasted 8 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, and two hits with 11 strikeouts. He threw 117 pitches (76 strikes), tying his highest number of pitches in an outing in his career (July 2, 2019, at Atlanta).

Nola also led off the eighth inning with a double to the right-center field gap off Padres reliever Daniel Hudson with the scored 1-1. With the bases loaded, Nola scored after being forced home when Didi Gregorius was hit by a pitch by Padres reliever Tim Hill.

Hill was replaced by Austin Adams, who let in another run when he hit Brad Miller, scoring Jean Segura, to give Philadelphia a 3-1 lead.

San Diego’s win ended a four-game losing streak and keeps the Padres tied with the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.

Nola, who came in with a 4.48 ERA, was in control from the get-go and perfect through six innings, including against his brother Austin, who was the starting catcher for the Padres. Nola lost his perfect game in the seventh on a fielding error by first baseman Brad Miller on a grounder by Trent Grisham, who then stole second. Nola his no-hit bid and shutout via a sharp single to center by Manny Machado, scoring Grisham with an unearned run.

Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove got in immediate trouble in the first inning. He surrendered a leadoff homer to center to Odubel Herrera for a 1-0 Phillies lead. Musgrove recovered, however, and lasted six innings, giving up one run and three hits while striking out nine.

YOU MAY LIKE

SummerSlam_courtesy WWE
Wrestling

WWE SummerSlam Offers Both Surprises and Letdowns

Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar's returns stole the show, but WWE left something to be desired in how they developed their long-term storylines.

Manny Pacquiao (L) and Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round of their WBA welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained his title in a unanimous decision.
Boxing

Pacquaio Loses by Unanimous Decision to Yordenis Ugás

Ugás (27-4) seized his opportunity as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr., in what might be the final fight of Manny Pacquaio's career.

San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (right) is congratulated by right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning
MLB

Phillies Lose Perfect Game, Fall in Extras on Wild Pitch

Philadelphia absorbed a brutal loss to San Diego on Saturday after giving up a game-tying home run with the Padres down to their final strike.

Becky Lynch (black attire) returns to WWE to challenge and defeat Bianca Belair (blue/white attire) in the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium.
Wrestling

Becky Lynch Makes Surprise Return at WWE SummerSlam

Lynch hadn't appeared for WWE since announcing in May 2020 that she was pregnant with her first child.

May 15, 2021; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Class of 2020 inductee Tamika Catchings speaks during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony at Mohegan Sun Arena.
WNBA

Catchings, Cash Lead Women's Basketball HOF Inductees

The Fever icon and Swin Cash were among eight legends in the class of 2021 inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sha'Carri Richardson
Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last in 100m Return

Richardson returned to the track for the first time since winning the women’s 100 meters at June’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

Gervonta Davis
Boxing

Gervonta Davis Involved in Plane Crash, Posts Aftermath

The professional boxer said the plane "took off" but it didn't take off.

Rougned Odor talking with Angel Hernandez.
MLB

Rougned Odor Hits Home Run After Calling Time

The Yankees second baseman called timeout just seconds before launching a three-run home run that was called back.