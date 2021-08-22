Phillies Lose Perfect Game, Fall in Extras on Wild Pitch

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia’s Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.

Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings. Brogdon (5-3) took the loss.

Nola, who didn’t figure in the decision, pitched a perfect game through six innings and lasted 8 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, and two hits with 11 strikeouts. He threw 117 pitches (76 strikes), tying his highest number of pitches in an outing in his career (July 2, 2019, at Atlanta).

Nola also led off the eighth inning with a double to the right-center field gap off Padres reliever Daniel Hudson with the scored 1-1. With the bases loaded, Nola scored after being forced home when Didi Gregorius was hit by a pitch by Padres reliever Tim Hill.

Hill was replaced by Austin Adams, who let in another run when he hit Brad Miller, scoring Jean Segura, to give Philadelphia a 3-1 lead.

San Diego’s win ended a four-game losing streak and keeps the Padres tied with the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.

Nola, who came in with a 4.48 ERA, was in control from the get-go and perfect through six innings, including against his brother Austin, who was the starting catcher for the Padres. Nola lost his perfect game in the seventh on a fielding error by first baseman Brad Miller on a grounder by Trent Grisham, who then stole second. Nola his no-hit bid and shutout via a sharp single to center by Manny Machado, scoring Grisham with an unearned run.

Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove got in immediate trouble in the first inning. He surrendered a leadoff homer to center to Odubel Herrera for a 1-0 Phillies lead. Musgrove recovered, however, and lasted six innings, giving up one run and three hits while striking out nine.