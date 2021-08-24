Report: Cardinals Sign Molina to One-Year, $10M Extension

Yadier Molina will return to the Cardinals in 2022 after agreeing to a one-year, $10 million extension with St. Louis on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Molina, 39, is one of the most decorated players in Cardinals history. He is a 10-time All-Star in 18 seasons with St. Louis, adding two World Series trophies and nine Gold Gloves. Molina posted a pair of top-five MVP finishes in the National League in 2012 and 2013, and he enters Tuesday night with 2,089 career hits.

The Cardinals have been one of baseball's best teams during Molina's tenure, tallying 11 playoff appearances since 2004. But St. Louis has struggled relative to expectations in 2021. The Cardinals sit No. 3 in the NL Central entering Tuesday at 63–60, 12 game backs of the Brewers for the division lead.

Molina is hitting .259 with a .681 OPS in 2021. He ranks No. 4 in franchise history in hits, and he should pass Rogers Hornsby for the No. 3 spot in 2021 or 2022.

