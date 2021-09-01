Angels' Shohei Ohtani Steals Home vs. Yankees

Even when Shohei Ohtani is not throwing jaw-dropping pitches and rattling off home runs every night, the Angels star pitcher and designated hitter continues to leave his mark on the game.

On Tuesday, with the Angels up 5-2 against the Yankees in the bottom of the fifth, Yankees pitcher Joely Rodríguez struck out Angels infielder Jared Walsh. After striking out Walsh, Angels' Phil Gosselin manages to steal second base while Ohtani avoids being tagged out by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez at home plate to secure the run.

Ohtani became the first Angels player to steal home since Francisco Arcia on Aug. 7, 2018. This was Arcia's only career steal.

The 26-year-old did not pitch in Tuesday's game because of soreness in his right hand after he was hit by a pitch by Padres' Ryan Weathers on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors in home runs (42) and the American League in slugging percentage (.626).

At the mound, Ohtani is 8-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 105 innings. The Angels (65-67) currently sit fourth in the AL West behind the Astros, the Athletics and the Mariners.

