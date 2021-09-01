September 1, 2021
Report: Mets' Acting GM Zack Scott Facing DWI Charges

Author:

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in his car early Tuesday morning in White Plains, New York, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon.

The Post reports that Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday after cops found him asleep in his vehicle near the federal courthouse. 

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said in a statement following the publication of the Post's story. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps." 

ESPN's Jeff Passan states that on the night Scott was arrested, he had been at the Connecticut house of team owner Steve Cohen. Per ESPN, a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation was being held at the house. Scott and the players were in attendance.

According to the Post's Joel Sherman, the event was over by 9 p.m. ET.

Per the Post, White Plains police captain James Spencer said Wednesday Scott refused to give blood or submit to a Breathalyzer, but underwent a field sobriety test and failed. He was charged and released and is due back in court Thursday. 

Scott joined the organization in December after spending 17 seasons with the Red Sox. 

While he was initially hired to be the senior vice president and assistant general manager, he was promoted to acting general manager after the team fired first-year general manager Jared Porter in January for sending multiple explicit and unsolicited images to a female reporter in 2016.

