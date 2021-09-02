Mets Place Acting GM on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest

September 2, 2021
Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest

Author:

The Mets have placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice, the team announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, the New York Post first reported that Scott was facing charges of driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in his car early Tuesday morning in White Plains, New York.

Per the Post, Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday after cops found him asleep in his vehicle near the federal courthouse.

On Thursday morning, Scott pleaded not guilty to his DWI charge and three other charges, including for stopping on a highway; disobeying a traffic control device and failing to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change in address, according to police records obtained by the Post

His driving privileges in New York state were also suspended amid the investigation.

When the Mets’ Woes Are More Insidious Than Just the Jokes

According to the Mets' statement, team president Sandy Alderson will be assuming Scott's responsibilities during his absence. 

The Mets said Wednesday that Scott had been at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation at owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was also attended by players. According to the Post's Joel Sherman, the event was over by 9 p.m. ET. Scott reportedly left at around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. 

Per the Post, White Plains police captain James Spencer said Wednesday Scott refused to give blood or submit to a Breathalyzer upon his initial arrest, but underwent a field sobriety test and failed.

Scott joined the organization in December after spending 17 seasons with the Red Sox.

While initially hired to be the team's senior vice president and assistant general manager, he was promoted to acting general manager after the team fired first-year general manager Jared Porter in January for sending multiple explicit and unsolicited images to a female reporter in 2016. 

