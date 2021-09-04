Report: Unvaccinated Astros, Nationals Employees Lose Health Benefits

Unvaccinated Nationals and Astros employees who were terminated in August are not being paid or getting health benefits for the remainder of their contracts, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Britt Ghiroli.

The health benefits for these employees were slated to go into October or later, per The Athletic. Employees who were not vaccinated by Aug. 27 violated their respective team policies.

Washington told its employees on Aug. 12 that they would need to show proof of vaccination by Aug. 26 or offer a medical or religious exemption as reasons for not taking the vaccine. Houston became the first franchise to require compulsory vaccinations for its MLB team as well as the three minor-league teams owned by the organization.

Like Houston and Washington, Baltimore is also requiring its full-time and part-time employees to be fully vaccinated.

Last month, nearly 75% of MLB teams had more than 85% of their Tier 1 employees—players, coaches, medical personnel and others—vaccinated, allowing for lesser restrictions on COVID-19 protocols.

