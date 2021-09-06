Brewers' Vogelbach Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Beat Cards

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and his team down 5–2, Daniel Vogelbach sent one deep to right field to win it for the Brewers and shock the Cardinals in a tight NL Central clash.

American Family Field erupted when Vogelbach shattered the 97-mile-per-hour sinker. He was greeted with a shower when he got to home plate in what was his first-ever walk-off home run and his team's 34th come-from-behind win of the season. Those same teammates stuck around in the dugout when he spoke postgame.

"It was a great game just happy to be able to contribute," Vogelback said. "It's just the way it goes. We're never out of it, we never think we're out of it and just happy to be a small part of it."

In August 2020 Vogelbach was acquired by the Blue Jays for cash considerations after spending four years with the Mariners. Then he was claimed off the waivers by the Brewers a month later and has been with the team ever since.

He was sent to the team's Triple-A team in Nashville on assignment to rehab from a strained left hamstring in July. He rejoined the team in August and is currently batting .216, has 38 hits and seven home runs in his 176 at-bats so far this season.

The Brewers (84—54) are leading the NL Central while the Cardinals (69—66) are in third place behind the Reds.

