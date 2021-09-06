September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Brewers Beat Cardinals After Daniel Vogelbach's Walk-Off Grand Slam

Author:

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and his team down 5–2, Daniel Vogelbach sent one deep to right field to win it for the Brewers and shock the Cardinals in a tight NL Central clash. 

American Family Field erupted when Vogelbach shattered the 97-mile-per-hour sinker. He was greeted with a shower when he got to home plate in what was his first-ever walk-off home run and his team's 34th come-from-behind win of the season. Those same teammates stuck around in the dugout when he spoke postgame. 

"It was a great game just happy to be able to contribute," Vogelback said. "It's just the way it goes. We're never out of it, we never think we're out of it and just happy to be a small part of it."

SI Recommends

In August 2020 Vogelbach was acquired by the Blue Jays for cash considerations after spending four years with the Mariners. Then he was claimed off the waivers by the Brewers a month later and has been with the team ever since. 

He was sent to the team's Triple-A team in Nashville on assignment to rehab from a strained left hamstring in July. He rejoined the team in August and is currently batting .216, has 38 hits and seven home runs in his 176 at-bats so far this season.  

The Brewers (84—54) are leading the NL Central while the Cardinals (69—66) are in third place behind the Reds. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniel Vogelbach after his walk-off grand slam.
MLB

Brewers' Vogelbach Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Beat Cards

It was Daniel Vogelbach's first-ever walk-off home run and the team's 34th come-from-behind win of the season.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Lionel Messi talking to health officials.
Soccer

Brazil-Argentina Called Off After Wild COVID-19 Protocol Scene

In a bizarre scene, players from Argentina were removed while on the pitch for allegedly not following Brazil's COVID-19 protocols.

Tyler Adams and the USMNT face Canada in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Hosts Canada in World Cup Qualifying

The U.S. welcomes Christian Pulisic back and has its sights set on three points vs. Canada in Nashville, but Gio Reyna (injured) and Weston McKennie (team violation) are out.

Randy Edsall with UConn
Play
College Football

UConn's Randy Edsall to Retire at the End of the Season

The head coach has won just six games for UConn since he returned to the program in 2017.

Diana Taurasi (left) and Brittney Griner (right) with the Phoenix Mercury.
WNBA

WNBA Names The W25: The Greatest 25 Players in League History

Along with the W25, the WNBA also announced its Vote for the GOAT program where fans can vote for the league's all-time greatest player.

chip-kelly
College Football

Years of Mediocrity Behind Him, Chip Kelly is Back

UCLA dominated at the point of attack against LSU, sending the Tigers home from the Rose Bowl empty-handed while reigniting Kelly's career as a coaching mastermind.

georgia-clemson
College Football

Stingy Georgia Defense Sends Message in Win Over Clemson

Kirby Smart's defensive unit overpowered a regrouping Tigers offense and showed the Bulldogs may be in for a special season.

Alabama's Jameson Williams reacts after he scored a touchdown vs Miami
College Football

SI's Top 10: Alabama, Georgia Make Opening Statements

The reloaded Tide didn't miss a beat in Week 1, while Clemson's new-look offense struggled with the Bulldogs' D.