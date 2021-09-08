Jeter Rips Writer Who Didn't Vote for Him in HOF Speech

Derek Jeter has made cameos in comedies like "The Other Guys" and "Anger Management" as well as a legendary appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live," but the former Yankees star may have saved his best joke for his crowning moment.

With Yankees fans flooding Cooperstown to catch the former captain's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Jeter had some choice words for the one writer who kept him from becoming a unanimous selection in his first year of eligibility.

"Thank you to the baseball writers—all but one of you who voted for me," Jeter said in jest to a crowd that erupted in laughter.

Jeter recorded 396 votes out of the 397 ballots, which kept him from joining former teammate Mariano Rivera as the only first-ballot unanimous pick in the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is not known who the offending writer is, given that Hall of Fame ballots are kept anonymous unless the writers choose to make them public.

After a 20-year career that saw the 14-time All-Star win five World Series titles, Jeter enters Cooperstown with the second-highest percentage of votes all time behind Rivera with 99.74%.

Several Yankee legends like CC Sabathia, Jorge Posada and Tino Martinez were also in attendance along with NBA Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing. Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker, who set social media alight with his SpongeBob shoutout, filled out the class of 2020 with Jeter.

