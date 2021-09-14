Former NL MVP Ryan Bruan Retires From MLB

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former NL MVP Ryan Braun Retires From MLB

Author:

MILWAUKEE  — Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter.

“While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing — gratitude,” Braun said.

Braun, 37, batted .296 with 352 homers and 1,154 RBIs. He ranks second among Brewers in RBIs (1,154), extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), hits (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216) and walks (586). He is fourth in games played (1,766).

SI Recommends

Braun became a free agent after the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October. He batted a career-low .233 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games last season while dealing with a back issue.

“I have weighed this decision for many months,” Braun said in a statement released by the team. “While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days.”

Braun was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs. He acknowledged that he took banned substances while rehabilitating an injury and apologized.

From 2014 on, Braun never played more than 144 games in a season and reached the 30-homer mark once after topping 30 homers five times in his first six years, including an AL-leading 41 in 2012.

The Brewers plan to honor Braun at a pregame ceremony Sept. 26 before they face the New York Mets in their regular-season home finale.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ryan Braun
MLB

Former NL MVP Ryan Bruan Retires From MLB

Braun was one of MLB's best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season.

Nneka Ogwumike playing for Team USA
WNBA

Q&A: Nneka Ogwumike Isn't Letting Setbacks Slow Her Down

Although she missed out on the Tokyo Olympics, the L.A. Sparks forward has accomplished quite a bit in 2021.

Paul Rabil_2
Play
lacrosse

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion.

Big E celebrates with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after winning WWE championship
Play
Wrestling

After 12 Years, Big E Finally Wins the WWE Championship

In a moment more than a decade in the making, Big E cashed in on Bobby Lashley and hoisted the title above his head.

T-Mobile Park during the national anthem.
MLB

Report: Seattle Will Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The last time the Mariners hosted the MLB All-Star game was in 2001 — which is also the same year they last made the playoffs.

Tennessee's Parys Haralson at the end of the fifth overtime against Alabama in 2003.
NFL

Former 49ers, Vols LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

Linebacker Parys Haralson recorded 380 tackles and 28 sacks in 118 games in his NFL career from 2006 to '14 with the 49ers and Saints.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish

The best pitcher of his generation and two curse-breaking former teammates have a lot to gain in the coming weeks.

Big 12 basketball logo
College Basketball

The New Big 12 Should Be Just Fine in Men’s Basketball

Adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will solidify things, but it leaves the remaining AAC hoops standouts on thin ice.