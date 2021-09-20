September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Salvador Pérez Hits Home Run No. 46, Breaks Single-Season Record for Catchers

Author:

Salvador Pérez broke the single-season home run record for primary catchers that's stood for a half-century as he walloped No. 46 against Cleveland on Monday

Reds backstop Johnny Bench set the record in 1970 at age 22 with 38 of his home runs coming as a catcher. Pérez tied it by hitting his 45th of the season (and 15th as a designated hitter) on Sept. 16 against Oakland.

The 31-year-old is now tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the majors home run lead. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani enters Monday night with 45 dingers in 2021.

SI Recommends

Pérez is the sixth catcher ever to hit at least 40 home runs in a single season, joining the likes of Mike Piazza, Roy Campanella, Todd Hundley and Javy Lopez. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 15, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13), wearing number 21, hits a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB

Salvador Pérez Breaks Single-Season HR Record by Catchers

The Royals catcher surpassed Reds' Johnny Bench's 1970 record of 45 as a 22-year-old.

A marathon
Track and Field

Half-Marathon Winner DQ'd After Running Wrong Race

Omar Ahmed signed up to run the 10k race in Sunday's Great Bristol Run only to finish first in the half marathon when he took the wrong route.

maqb-week-2-sam-darnold-ravens-carson-wentz
Play
NFL

MAQB: Sam Darnold Has More Support Around Him Now

The former Jets QB is in a much better position to succeed now that he's gotten a fresh start. Plus, will teams copy the Ravens' plans against the Chiefs?

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hypes the fans vs Auburn
College Football

Can Fresh Faces Crash These Conference Title Games?

Why this could be the year a team like Ohio State, Clemson or Oklahoma gets tripped up before championship week.

Carson Wentz after being tackled.
NFL

Wentz's Week 3 Status in Doubt Due to Sprained Ankles

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's status for Sunday's game against the Titans is "too early to tell" Colts coach Frank Reich said.

Richard Sherman with the 49ers.
NFL

Arians: Bucs Gauging Interest in Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman, 33, pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanors after an incident in July and could still face legal repercussions.

The USMNT huddles during a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

The Overlooked Impact on National Teams in a Biennial World Cup Universe

FIFA's push for a World Cup every two years would change the dynamic and structure of national teams forever.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Where Are 2021’s Top QBs From?

Analyzing the hometowns of the current 100 best signal-callers by passer rating draws some surprising results.